$1 million grant for Sandringham seawall repair

Bayside Council has received a $1million NSW Severe Weather and Flood Grant to go towards repairing the Sandringham seawall.
The council will undertake extensive work on the collapsed Sandringham seawall that will minimise the deterioration of the existing wall and improve the footpath.
"Erosion and protection of the foreshore is a shared responsibility between local and state government, so I am very pleased Council successfully obtained a NSW Government grant to help fund these works," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
The project will include the installation of a rock buffer along the seawall foreshore between Sandringham Beach and Vanston Baths to minimise deterioration of the seawall and impacts from tidal sand movement.
A similar rock buffer is already in place south of Vanston Baths.
The existing footpath will be widened and new path lighting installed.
The council is currently working through initial designs and is expected to go to tender in early 2023 once the plans and approvals are in place.
