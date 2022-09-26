St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$1 million grant for Sandringham seawall repair

JG
By Jim Gainsford
The project will include the installation of a rock buffer along the seawall foreshore between Sandringham Beach and Vanston Baths.

Bayside Council has received a $1million NSW Severe Weather and Flood Grant to go towards repairing the Sandringham seawall.

