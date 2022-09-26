2022 Ron Rathbone Local History Competition winners

Amateur historian, Leonie Bell was announced as the winner of the 2022 Ron Rathbone Local History Competition.
This is the fourth win for Leonie who also won in 2016, 2018 and 2021. In 2017 and 2019 she received a Highly Commended Award.
"Leonie is both a meticulous researcher and a gifted, highly readable, writer who has made an enormous contribution to our local history collection and knowledge," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
The annual competition was started in 2006 to honour the memory of Ron Rathbone, a former Councillor and mayor of the City of Rockdale who was also the author of several local history books.
This year the competition attracted a great response with Council receiving 79 entries covering a range of topics.
The five judges who assessed all the submissions were:
The judges were impressed by the range of local history topics explored and the enthusiasm demonstrated by all entrants.
The award winners were announced at a ceremony in the Rockdale Town Hall on Tuesday, 20 September.
The winner of the 2022 competition, Leonie Bell, receives a $5000 prize for Stannumville, an investigation into the short life of a tent town off Bunnerong Road, south of Daceyville during World War 1.
Stannumville analyses the reasons for creation of the town, what it was like to live there and reasons for its subsequent demise.
During her research Leonie uncovered photos of Stannumville that were incorrectly labelled, this correction makes it easier for future historians to find and access.
Other winners are:
Entries are on display in the Rockdale Library and online.
