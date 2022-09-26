House fire at Gymea Bay

UPDATED
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that broke out in a two-storey house at Gymea Bay this afternoon.
Earlier on Monday, September 26, emergency services were called to a house fire on Kimberley Place.
Arriving shortly before 2pm, a total of 22 Fire & Rescue NSW firefighters in six trucks found the property alight.
They searched the property and put the fire out.
No injuries were reported.
Flames have damaged the roof, which has partially collapsed.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
