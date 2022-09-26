Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Dementia Friendly Community Consultation Opens

As Dementia Action Week, 19 - 25 September, has just drawn to a close, I would like to highlight Council's commitment to making Georges River more Dementia friendly.
According to Dementia Australia, Dementia impacts close to half a million Australians and almost 1.6 million Australians are involved in their care.
In the Georges River area, there are an estimated 3,021 people living with dementia.
That number is expected to be 7,757 by 2058, which is a 157 percent increase.
Despite living fulfilling lives after diagnosis, people living with Dementia can experience discrimination.
This is why we are committed to embody this year's theme A little support makes a big difference.
This year Council endorsed becoming Dementia friendly and have created a draft Dementia Action Plan to make a real difference.
This past week in partnership with 3Bridges Community, Anglicare and St George and Sutherland Shire Dementia Alliance, Council hosted presentations and information sessions to give locals living with Dementia, and their loved ones information and support.
These events hosted at Hurstville Museum & Gallery, Clive James Library Kogarah, and Westfield Hurstville were very well received, and we are now on our way to do more.
As part of our Dementia Action Plan, we will be conducting multiple consultations.
Coinciding with Dementia Action Week, Council has just opened its Dementia Friendly Community Consultation. This is our first community consultation to help drive the draft Action Plan.
As you know from our previous projects, community feedback is essential in guiding
Council in its decision-making process. Using your voice will influence the direction Council takes when developing important plans. This will ensure we are on the right path to achieving our community's overall vision.
