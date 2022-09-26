Bayside's vehicle activated safety signs combat speeding

Bayside Council has installed 20 Vehicle Activated Safety Signs at strategic locations across the LGA as part of an ongoing campaign to change driver behaviour and improve road safety.
"Data from these signs, along with the community feedback, will also be used identify future locations of smart CCTV cameras that will continue to be utilised to help curb anti-social behaviour," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
Vehicle activated signs (VAS) are discrete digital roadside signs that remain blank until activated by an approaching vehicle travelling within a set speed limit. Once activated the signs display a message relating to speed of the approaching vehicle.
Studies have demonstrated that these signs have a positive impact driver behaviour and help reduce speeding.
Bayside Council is hopeful these signs will help slow traffic without the negative impacts associated with raised speed humps or other traffic devices.
These signs also collect data on the amount of road traffic and speeds that can be analysed by Council staff involved in traffic planning.
This data can also be shared with St George Police Area Command.
