St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside's vehicle activated safety signs combat speeding

September 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bayside Council is hopeful these signs will help slow traffic without the negative impacts associated with raised speed humps or other traffic devices.

Bayside Council has installed 20 Vehicle Activated Safety Signs at strategic locations across the LGA as part of an ongoing campaign to change driver behaviour and improve road safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.