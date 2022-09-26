St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Police appeal to locate man missing from Peakhurst

Updated September 26 2022
Adrian Liu, aged 36, was last seen in Peakhurst about 9pm Tuesday, 13 September.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Peakhurst.

