Police appeal to locate man missing from Peakhurst

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Peakhurst.
Adrian Liu, aged 36, was last seen in Peakhurst about 9pm Tuesday 13 September 2022.
When his family could not locate or contact him, he was reported missing to St George Police Area Command who immediately commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Adrian is described as being of Asian appearance, between 160cm to 165cm tall, of thin build, with short black hair and has brown eyes.
If anhyone has seen Adrian or know of his whereabouts please contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
