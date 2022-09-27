A flood rescue operations centre for NSW could become an additional function of Marine Rescue NSW on Hungry Point Reserve, Cronulla.
This was revealed at Monday night's council meeting where it was indicated both the council and the reserve trust will lodge objections to aspects of the proposed training centre development on the site.
In a mayoral minute, Cr Carmelo Pesce said the state government report into this year's north coast floods recommended support for Marine Rescue NSW's bid to include a flood rescue operations centre at Hungry Point.
The council resolved to lodge a submission with the Heritage Council "that provides comment in terms of the heritage aspects of the proposal and the environmental, Indigenous, fisheries and migrant heritage of the reserve".
The motion also acknowledged the extra 21 days allowed by the state government for submissions and offered continued support for the Hungry Point Reserve Land Manager (the trust) in its applications for government grant funding to build the cliff top path linking The Esplanade and Darook Park.
Cr Pesce said Marine Rescue NSW, an independent not-for-profit organisation with 3000 volunteers, had a mission 'to save lives on the water 24 hours a day, every day'.
"It reports to the NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services and is a legislated emergency services organisation," he said.
"Its headquarters have been at Hungry Point Reserve since 2013. The Marine Rescue Botany / Port Hacking Volunteer Unit is also based at Hungry Point."
Cr Pesce said Marine Rescue NSW and the trust had been working to reach final terms for a long term, on-going tenancy at Hungry Point for its headquarters and a training facility, while preserving access to the community to select areas of the reserve and developing an all-abilities cliff top walk.
The trust had so far received $2 million in state government grants for the cliff top walk, he said.
Cr Pesce said Marine Rescue NSW was likely to progress its proposed development via the state government rather than council, using State Environment Planning Policy (SEPP Part 5) Infrastructure Delivery provisions.
"It is important that public access to parts of the reserve be maintained, while acknowledging the valuable emergency services provided by Marine Rescue and its volunteers," he said.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan, an ex officio member of the trust, said funding for Hungry Point came from rent from tenants, and improvements depended on state government grants.
Cr Provan said the trust had opened the reserve to the public and had been working with agencies on the cliff-top walkway.
"Aboriginal heritage was a major consideration in the design of this walkway," she said.
"In the coming weeks, the board will exhibit the plans and studies so that the community is aware of this new recreational opportunity.
"The cost will be over $5 million and funding has been promised by the state government."
Cr Provan said another priority was the restoration, occupation and future maintenance of the heritage buildings on the reserve.
"While many people had ideas of how these buildings should be restored and adapted, most did not have the funds to do what was needed," she said.
"Therefore, in 2019, the board invited expressions of interest from organisations and individuals for proposed use of the heritage structures so that these can be preserved for future generations.
"Marine Rescue NSW's proposal for a training academy provided the most viable proposition."
Cr Provan said the concept for a training academy had been well publicised, but detailed plans were developed independently.
"The board is preparing a submission objecting to aspects of the proposal which are not sympathetic to the site and do not recognize and preserve the historical and cultural value of the reserve," she said.
"I note council will also be putting in an objection which I support. I have also put in a personal objection to the proposal as I also believe it is not appropriate for the site."
Cr Provan supported the public meeting arranged by concerned residents, but criticised a social media post by an organiser that "Marine Rescue is a men's shed that buys boats for boys that cannot afford their own. Those that own boats know how to survive".
"I find that very disrespectful to the many dedicated volunteers who do a great job in saving lives," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
