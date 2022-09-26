St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Active Kids Voucher program is back for summer

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 27 2022 - 11:36am, first published September 26 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Government is reminding families to access their eligible Active Kids vouchers this summer. File picture.

Summer sport registrations are officially open and families are being encouraged to take advantage of NSW's hugely successful Active Kids Voucher program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.