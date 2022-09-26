Summer sport registrations are officially open and families are being encouraged to take advantage of NSW's hugely successful Active Kids Voucher program.
School-enrolled children in NSW can access two $100 Active Kids vouchers each year towards the cost of sport and active recreation fees.
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said NSW families had embraced the Active Kids program.
"We are improving the application and redemption process for parents and providers, with a digital version of the voucher on the Service NSW app now available," Mr Dominello said.
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens is reminding families to use the NSW Government cost-saving measures to encourage children to get fit and have fun, without breaking the budget.
"Getting kids out of the house to be active is vitally important for health and well-being. Signing your child up for sports allows for them to make new friends, learn important skills and stay healthy," Mr Henskens said.
"Whether it's, tennis, dance, cricket or nippers there are over 11,000 Active Kids providers across the state, so now is the perfect time to download your voucher and register your child in their favourite sport or active recreation activity."
