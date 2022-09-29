HSC student's health battle

Less than a month ago, Year 12 student Faye Gandy was celebrating turning 18, planning her Schoolies trip to Fiji and studying for HSC exams.
All came crashing down two weeks ago, when she started to feel ill. Within days, she was rushed to hospital to have life-saving brain surgery.
Doctors operated to remove an orange-sized cyst, followed by more surgery to remove part of her skull to release dangerous pressure on her brain.
Faye had contracted Fusobacterium, a rare infection that is usually associated with underlying causes. The predisposing factors include ear infection, sinusitis or recent dental work. Some instances however, as in Faye's case, derive from unknown causes.
The Burraneer family was interviewed by infectious disease specialists as part of the medical investigation into reaching a diagnosis.
Faye's father, Mark Gandy, says it's a mystery as to where the infection came from. He praised the GP for ordering blood tests and an MRI.
"The GP said she was a fit, young girl at first, and that it was probably stress - and we also put it down to her being burnt out, but we are very thankful he acted on our concerns, " Mr Gandy said.
He said the past couple of weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster, not knowing if Faye would survive.
"Before going to the doctor, she was at school, and we had given her Paracetamol, and she was fine. But then one night when she tried to pick something up, she missed it. Faye's condition worsened dramatically. From head pain to no real movement, she struggled to walk," Mr Gandy said.
Faye was rushed to Sutherland Hospital, where two CT scans confirmed there was a problem.
"They were convinced it was a migraine at first but then after the tests, a nurse came in and said 'we have an ambulance waiting for you to take you to St George Hospital.' We knew it was serious," Mr Gandy said.
Surgeons successfully removed the large mass in Faye's brain. The schoolgirl is now recovering and learning to walk again after fully regaining her speech.
Faye's mother, Debbie, said her daughter's recovery was quite miraculous.
"Every day it's unbelievable. Two weeks ago she was unrecognisable with a swollen face. Now she looks perfectly normal, and is laughing and speaking," she said.
"But we have to wait and see what happens, have physio, and re-train her brain to work her left side.
"Doctors said they had never seen this in Australia, only in the US."
The family, originally from the UK, has lived in Sydney for six years. They hope to return for a holiday soon. But first, their priority is getting Faye back to health.
Unfortunately it means she will not be able to sit her HSC exams next month.
"She was doing really well and trying hard in all her subjects," Mrs Gandy said.
"When she woke up from her coma, the first thing she said was that she wanted to go into childcare. We didn't think she'd survive at the beginning but it's been quite unbelievable."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.