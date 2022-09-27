St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Appeal to find woman as geo-targeted message sent to Sans Souci area

Updated September 27 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hailey May, aged 19, was last contacted about 2.55am on Sunday (25 September 2022).

*Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Hillsdale woman as a geo-targeted message is disseminated to the Sans Souci area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.