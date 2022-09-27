Appeal to find woman as geo-targeted message sent to Sans Souci area

*Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Hillsdale woman as a geo-targeted message is disseminated to the Sans Souci area.
Hailey May, aged 19, was last contacted about 2.55am on Sunday (25 September 2022).
When she could not be located or contacted, police attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare.
Hailey is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall of slim build, with long black hair.
Inquiries suggest she may be in the San Souci area.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call Triple Zero (000) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
