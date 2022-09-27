St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River Council re-establishes Alcohol Free Zones

September 27 2022 - 10:00pm
The AFZs include road-related public areas such as public roads, footpaths or carparks of Oatley Shopping Centre, Penshurst Shopping Centre, Kogarah CBD, Hurstville CBD, Mortdale Shopping Centre, and Riverwood Town Centre until 2026.

Georges River Council will re-establish its Alcohol Free Zones (AFZ) across the local government area.

