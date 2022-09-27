Georges River Council re-establishes Alcohol Free Zones

Georges River Council will re-establish its Alcohol Free Zones (AFZ) across the local government area.
The council unnanimously adopted the re-establishment of six existing Alcohol-Free Zones (AFZs) at the Council meeting on Monday 26 September 2022.
The AFZs include road-related public areas such as public roads, footpaths or carparks of Oatley Shopping Centre, Penshurst Shopping Centre, Kogarah CBD, Hurstville CBD, Mortdale Shopping Centre, and Riverwood Town Centre until 2026.
The AFZs can apply for a maximum for four years and can also be established for special events such as New Year's Eve. They do not apply to responsible social drinking in local parks and reserves.
Council proposed the re-establishment of AFZs after Community engagement was conducted which included contacting the St George Police Area Command and all liquor licensees that border, adjoin or are adjacent to the proposed alcohol-free zones, along with community consultation through an online survey on Council's 'Your Say' platform.
Most of the community responses submitted during the public exhibition from 29 June - 24 August this year were overwhelmingly supportive of the zones, with many believing it would make the CBDs safer for the community.
Georges River Council mayo Nick Katris said, "The Alcohol-Free Zones Council established in 2018 have been a success in avoiding local anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related crime.
"The re-establishment of these six existing zones at local shopping centres, streets and carparks will see a continuation of community safety which is Council's priority."
To find out more information, visit Council's website Georges River Council - Community Safety (nsw.gov.au)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.