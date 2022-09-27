The seven-storey development with a 104-room hotel proposed for the Coles site at Ramsgate Beach will be a far cry from the popular indoor baths, which once occupied the site.
Pemberton's Baths were a hub for swimming, diving and leisure when they opened in 1924.
The baths were replaced in 1972 by the Coles supermarket.
The indoor aquatic centre attracted swimmers from throughout the St George district as well as elite swimmers from all over Sydney.
Not only was it a swimming centre, but it also had a small zoo, including caged birds and monkeys, cared for by "Pop" Pemberton and his son Albie.
Postcards from those days contained images of the various pools, diving boards, slippery dips, large sandy sunbaking area, bird cages, fish ponds and outdoor tables.
The baths were described as having "the most up-to-date pools in the state" and being easy to get to by "electric train service".
On the corner opposite the baths, now occupied by a petrol station, was a camel park, with rides available on weekends.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
