Mortdale Masterplan rejected as council looks to new options

The latest version of the controversial draft Mortdale Master Plan is dead.
Georges River Council rejected the plan last night and instead will exhibit two new options for the future of the suburb.
The first option is for "no more than four-storeys" in the Mortdale village centre, as put forward by Cr Christina Jamieson, while a second option provides for six storeys around the station stepping down to four storeys in the rest of the town centre.
Both options will go on public exhibition for 60 days with the community given as much chance as possible to comment.
Deputy mayor Kathryn Landsberry submitted an amendment at last night's (September 26) council meeting calling for the rejection of the draft Masterplan as exhibited and putting forward the two options.
"We have Cr Jamieson's option (for four storeys) but we also need to think about the wider community," Cr Landsberry told a gallery packed with Mortdale residents.
"We also received a lot of submissions from the community who do want rejuvenation of the centre," she said.
"We do need to consider the whole LGA and the impact of this.
"We understand your desire to maintain the village atmosphere of Mortdale. We don't want to see some of the highrise of Hurstville transplanted to Mortdale.
"We also have pressure from the State Government to increase density. We are very close but we still have to maintain the capacity to increase more.
"I'd like to think that by submitting these options we might be able to reach some sort of happy medium.
"We are never going to make everybody happy but this is the best way forward at this point of time."
Cr Landsberry said the Mortdale RSL's planning proposal (for six storeys plus two storeys of affordable housing) is being forwarded to the South Sydney Planning Panel for review.
"Not any of us in this room have a vote on this," she said. "It is out of our hands. We can send a signal to the planning panel that eight storeys is not what the community is going to accept.
"Don't conflate the two issues. We are not in a position to decide on that issue," she said.
Cr Jamieson said that approximately 88 per cent of submissions strongly opposed the latest version of the draft Master plan, adding it should be rejected full-stop.
"Where is the pressure coming from? Are we being forced by the State Government to ignore our own people?" she said.
Cr Jamieson said that community anger is still seething over the Ellen Subway development which they believe is out-of-character with the area.
"This is what happens when the State Government is left to make decisions without local understanding of context. The council needs to tell the State Government what planning is inappropriate for our area. This does not mean allowing them to dictate highrise as the solution.
"We have an enviable village feel. Why settle for a quick solution of six storeys? One can't help but think the State Government feels the community doesn't matter.
"The State elections are coming up. This is the time to tell the State Government to listen to the people or to change the government.
"This is the time that a State Government, either State Labor or Liberal, could win or lose the seat in the Mortdale area on this very issue," she said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
