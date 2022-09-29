St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation's Microbiome Research Centre welcome Shadow Minister for Medical Research

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 29 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George & Sutherland Medical Research Foundation Head of Fundraising, Marketing Events Kathryn Arentz (Lord), Chief Executive Officer Pam Brown, Associate Professor Gregory Davis, NSW Shadow Minister for Medical Research, Tara Moriarty, Director of the Microbiome Research Centre, Professor Kate Moore, and Professor Emad El-Omar. Picture by Chris Lane

It was a chance to see medical researchers do what they do best in their own 'backyards'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.