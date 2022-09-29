It was a chance to see medical researchers do what they do best in their own 'backyards'.
Shadow Minister for Medical Research Tara Moriarty this week toured the hub where significant studies are being carried out, at the hands of dedicated experts at Kogarah's Microbiome Research Centre.
There to hear from leading researchers and professors in the field, Ms Moriarty met with Chief Executive of St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF) Pam Brown and Professor Emad El-Omar, who shared their work and future vision of a variety of research being made possible through grants provided by SSMRF.
Ms Brown says it is important that community leaders know about the varied research projects at St George and Sutherland Hospitals that SSMRF has funded in the past 15 years.
"Since we began in 2007, we've awarded $9 million to 70 research projects. Together with government, universities, local health districts, businesses and our communities of St George and Sutherland Shire, we are making ground-breaking research possible in our local hospitals," she said.
"Some of the research projects we have funded include studies into bowel cancer, prostate cancer, Alzheimer's and mental health.
"The UNSW Microbiome Research Centre (MRC) at St George Hospital is also a key focus for the foundation, having secured its seed funding in 2017 and supporting its expansion to a team of 47 who has initiated more than 90 collaborative research projects. In total the MRC has received $21 million in funding of which $13.5 million was secured by SSMRF.
"We're very keen to showcase the Microbiome Research Centre, and the important work coming out of the centre."
One of those key studies is the gut project, which examines gut health and the benefits of one's microbiome in determining health conditions.
Professor Emad El-Omar, Professor of Medicine at UNSW and centre director, spoke about the impacts of such research on the community.
"By understanding how over one million genes contributed by the human microbiome, together with our 25,000 inherited genes nurture our state of health, we can better improve diagnosis, treatment and prognosis of several diseases," Professor El-Omar said.
"The many research projects underway at the MRC tackle one or more of our central five health areas - cancer, infection/immunity/inflammation, critical care, mental health and neuroscience and women and children's health. Our vision is to be the pre-eminent microbiome research centre in the southern hemisphere."
