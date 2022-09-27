St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Food waste collection service planned for Sutherland Shire

Murray Trembath
Updated September 27 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:50pm
Collecting food waste would lift the diversion rate from landfill by 15 per cent, the draft strategy says. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire Council is looking to introduce a food waste collection system within the next three years.

