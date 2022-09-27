Sutherland Shire Council is looking to introduce a food waste collection system within the next three years.
Food waste would go into the garden organics, greed-lidded bins to be processed into compost.
Initially the service would be provided for stand alone houses because they produce double the amount of loose food waste compared to multi-unit dwellings.
Also, currently, most unit blocks don't have food waste services.
A trial in unit blocks may be carried out.
A FOGO (food organics and garden organics) collection service is the first of several Key Improvement Options included in a draft Waste Management Strategy for the next 20 years, which will be placed on public exhibition for 28 days.
The proposed FOGO implementation period is between 2022-23 and 2025-26.
Other key options include improved waste and sustainability community engagement and education and establishing a circular hub and a full-time Community Recycling Centre.
The draft strategy said introducing a FOGO would lift the amount of waste in the shire diverted from landfill to 65 per cent.
Between 2016 - 2020, only 50 per cent of waste was diverted from landfill, well below the target of 66 per cent in the NSW Government's waste strategy.
The draft strategy said the council was in a unique position to provide best practice, innovative and ambitious waste management services based on several factors including having an engaged, waste conscious community and very low contamination rates in existing recycling bins.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
