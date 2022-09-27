St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Police appeal to locate girl missing from Brighton-Le-Sands

Updated September 27 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 11:08pm
Isabella Pittard, aged 14, was last seen at her home in Brighton-Le-Sands around 10.20am (Tuesday 27 September 2022).

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from St George.

