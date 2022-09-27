Police appeal to locate girl missing from Brighton-Le-Sands

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from St George.
Isabella Pittard, aged 14, was last seen at her home in Brighton-Le-Sands around 10.20am (Tuesday 27 September 2022).
When she failed to return home and could not be contacted, she was reported missing to St George Police Area Command, who immediately commenced inquiries to locater her.
Isabella is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 155cm tall, with long black hair and has brown eyes.
She last seen wearing a white/grey crop top, black jacket and blue jeans.
She is known to frequent the Hurstville, Willoughby and Atarmon areas.
If you have seen Isabella or may know of her whereabouts, please contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
