Old Bank Race Classic celebrates its success

Before the success's of the recent UCI World Road Race in Wollongong and Adelaide's Tour Down Under there was the Commonwealth Bank Cycle Classic.
A 'Bank Race' reunion was held at Sharks at Kareela last week and it highlighted how important it was to the growth of Road Cycling in this country.
The Bank Race ran from 1982-2000 and travelled around 1000 km's up and down the east coast of NSW starting and finishing in different cities.
Cycling fans in Australia rarely saw the world's best cyclists with European race stories hidden deep in the newspaper results.
After its first edition in 1982, the Bank Race had been building in prestige with quality international riders, all due to the hard work and occasionally audacious promises of its organiser Phill Bates.
Phill ran the race from his Hurstville bike shop and his Gymea Bay home and the race defined the period when amateur and professional racing were coming together. Previously, riders had to choose between aiming for either Olympic glory or professional races, you couldn't do both.
Shire Olympic Track Cycling Gold Medalist Kevin Nicholls rode in the first race after the 82 Comm Games and said: "I had to get home somehow."
"It was great fun. I wasn't very good at it, but it was a great experience with big crowds and Internationals."
"I do remember the first stage from Brisbane, the weather was bad and they stopped the race because we got lost - but it did get better."
In all, nearly 500 Olympians and 76 world champions and Olympic gold medalists competed in The Bank Race.
The Bank Race provided a high-level race for many amateurs who otherwise only had national events or club racing. An entire generation of Aussie champions had their first taste of stage racing in The Bank Race - names like Matt White, Robbie McEwen, Jono Hall, Stephen Hodge, Patrick Jonker, Jay Sweet, Scott Sunderland, Dave McKenzie, Steven Wooldridge, Mick Rogers and Henk Vogels.
The few Aussie winners included Gary Trowell, Nick Gates, Hurstville's Andrew Logan and Blakehurst's Matt Bazzano.
Phill Bates was a man with vision and had a big influence on Australian Cycling, also running the first UCI Track Cycling events and said he was blessed with support.
"We started with no computers,hand drawn maps, stop watches and spent our days convincing the police that the race was a good idea.
"Good media and retaining sponsors was my priority.
"Getting British commentator Phil Liggett was a real coup and put Australian Cycling on the world map.
"The race became a family,350 people together on the road, it was an adventure of a life time but it was still great to get to the finish line."
