Kogarah's Netstrata Jubilee Stadium has been selected as a FIFA Women's World Cup training site for participating teams in 2023.
FIFA having just announced that ticket packages for the event will go on sale on October 6.
This is the first time in the game's history where competing countries will use dedicated training sites during the tournament.
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium is one of 46 selected training sites across Australia and New Zealand to be chosen.
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris said while the participating teams will make their final selections after qualification later this year, it puts the Georges River Council area on the world map.
"Football is very popular within the Georges River community so, it's fantastic to see our world-class sporting facilities being selected as a training site for a world-class sport."
"We look forward to hosting the participating teams for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023." he said
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.