Netstrata to be home to training nations

By John Veage
October 3 2022 - 10:30pm
The Sydney FC women's team played out of Kogarah Oval in 2021,22.

Kogarah's Netstrata Jubilee Stadium has been selected as a FIFA Women's World Cup training site for participating teams in 2023.

