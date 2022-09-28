The range of projects being undertaken at Menai Men's Shed is enormous.
There is a huge range of equipment for working with wood, metals and electronic equipment.
This enables restorations, repairs and cabinet and furniture making to be carried for members and local communities and institutions.
A professional management system includes extensive training on all machines prior to use by a member and regular safety and first aid training.
On the group's twelfth anniversary, president Bill Black welcomed Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce and councillors Laura Cowell and Stephen Nikolovski to the workshop at The Ridge.
Cr Pesce, who opened the group's new home in 2016, was told membership had increased fourfold to about 150 since then and the equipment range had also grown greatly.
The future of the Shed and planned expansions, together with expected increases in membership, were discussed.
Menai Men's Shed was launched on August 18, 2010 at Alfords Point Community Centre at the instigation of Menai Community Services.
Membership gradually grew and, using mainly hand and power tools donated by members, shuffle boards and other simple device were made for local residential aged care centres.
Eventually, membership outgrew the community centre facilities and in 2015 Sutherland Shire Council offered members the use of the current building on a long-term lease.
The Shed welcomes new members and involvement with local communities and community organisations.
Contact 0435 575 388 or email secretary@menaimensshed.org for information or to make an appointment for a visit.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.