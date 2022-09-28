St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kathryn Landsberry re-elected as Georges River Deputy Mayor

By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 28 2022 - 3:29am, first published 3:17am
Georges River Council Deputy Mayor Kathryn Landsberry.

Kathryn Landsberry has been re-elected as Deputy Mayor of Georges River Council.

