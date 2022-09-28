Kathryn Landsberry re-elected as Georges River Deputy Mayor

Kathryn Landsberry has been re-elected as Deputy Mayor of Georges River Council.
Councillor Landsberry was re-elected unopposed at the September 26 council meeting and will hold the position until September, 2023.
There was no election for the mayoral position as current Mayor, Nick Katris is serving a two-year term.
Cr Landsberry previously served at Kogarah City Council from 2004-2016 and was elected Deputy Mayor in 2007-2008.
Cr Landsberry was elected as Georges River Council's inaugural Deputy Mayor in 2017, and was once again elected to the role in December 2021.
Cr Landsberry is the Environment and Planning Committee Chairperson and also the Southern Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils Inc. (SSROC) Councillor Representative.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news.
