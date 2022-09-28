St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dally M ,Porter Gallen Medal and Pontifex Player of the Year awarded to Hynes

John Veage
By John Veage
September 28 2022 - 10:00pm
Hynes' 38 points tally were the highest by an individual player in NRL Premiership history, with the halfback finishing ahead of Roosters fullback James Tedesco on 33. Picture NRL Images

Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes has won the 2022 Dally M Medal - with the highest ever individual score in the history of the award.

