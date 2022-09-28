Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes has won the 2022 Dally M Medal - with the highest ever individual score in the history of the award.
Hynes polled 38 points, taking out the Dally M ahead of Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco (33 points) and St George Illawarra halfback Ben Hunt (32 points), becoming the first Sharks player since Preston Campbell in 2001 to win the award.
Hynes said he couldn't believe it, and was grateful just to be surrounded by such great players.
" I d rather be playing in a Grand Final , but I guess its the next best thing." he said
" I didn't walk the easiest journey to get here and had some tough challenges growing up, and now I'm in a privileged position to give back.
"I cant do anything without my teammates and Fitzy got me to the club and my teammates have backed me to the hills"
"The Sharks gave me an opportunity that I never thought Id be able to take-and I can't thank everyone enough."
Hynes was also awarded the Provan-Summons Medal, for his post-match interview advocating for mental health following the passing of Paul Green.
Hynes excelled in his first season at Cronulla - playing 25 of a possible 26 matches to help the Sharks to a top four finish for the first time since 2018.
Named as the Dally M Halfback of the Year in addition to the main award, Hynes ended the season with 21 try assists, 29 linebreak assists and six tries, while also adding 83 goals to finish with 194 points for the season. Hynes also recorded career high totals in kick metres (9,347 metres), offloads, tackle breaks and running metres, averaging 117 metres per game with the ball in hand.
Unsurprisingly last week Nicho Hynes was also named the Porter Gallen Medalist as the Sharks Player of the Year for 2022.
Hynes was instrumental to the success of the Sharks in a season which saw them become a premiership contender in finishing second on the ladder at the completion of the regular season.
Hynes missed just one game in 2022, with his efforts in the number seven jersey stamping him as a superstar of the game and a player capable of driving the Sharks to further success in the years to come.
Hynes was presented with the Porter Gallen Medal and Pontifex Player of the Year trophy at the Sharks annual presentation event, at Doltone House, Sylvania, last week.
On the night departing players Andrew Fifita, Aiden Tolman, Luke Metcalf and Franklin Pele were farewelled, player milestones from throughout the year were acknowledged and 2022 representative players congratulated.
Hynes was also chosen by the members as the Sharks Members Player of the Year, while also taking away the Sharks Have Heart Community award for his selfless work in engaging with and participating in a range of community initiatives.
In the other major award on the night, Briton Nikora was named the Tommy Bishop Players Player for 2022, a significant honour for the Kiwi backrower.
Lochie Miller, the Australian rugby sevens convert , was named the Steve Rogers Rookie of the Year, ahead of Kade Dykes, Jesse Colquhoun, Kayal Iro and Tom Hazelton all who made their NRL debuts this season.
After playing all 26 Sharks matches Blayke Brailey was the Sharks Ironman for 2022, NRL Assistant coach Daniel Holdsworth was named the Andrew Ettingshausen Clubman of the Year, Blake Hosking scooped the pool in claiming both Jersey Flegg accolades, his outstanding season recognised with the Greg Pierce Players Player and Gavin Miller Player of the Year awards.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.