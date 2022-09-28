Named as the Dally M Halfback of the Year in addition to the main award, Hynes ended the season with 21 try assists, 29 linebreak assists and six tries, while also adding 83 goals to finish with 194 points for the season. Hynes also recorded career high totals in kick metres (9,347 metres), offloads, tackle breaks and running metres, averaging 117 metres per game with the ball in hand.