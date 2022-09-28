St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Call to extend interim heritage order on Glenlee

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 28 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:17am
Te Heritage Council of NSW reaffirmed its position that Glenlee at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno, is likely to be of State heritage significance.

Georges River Council will request an extension of the interim heritage order on the Glenlee property at Lugarno for a further 12 months.

