Call to extend interim heritage order on Glenlee

Georges River Council will request an extension of the interim heritage order on the Glenlee property at Lugarno for a further 12 months.
This follows the decision by the Heritage Council of NSW not to recommend the listing of Glenlee on the State Heritage Register.
In a letter to the council, the Heritage Council of NSW reaffirmed its position that Glenlee at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno, is likely to be of State heritage significance.
However, it considers that further assessment of the natural and Aboriginal cultural heritage values of the site are required.
The Heritage Council said while they would not to recommend the listing at this time, they would reconsider the nomination at a later date.
They advised that they will continue to work with the council and the owner in this regard.
The Heritage Council noted that Georges River Council is in the process of assessing the site's natural heritage values and have requested a copy of this study once complete.
They have also requested a copy of any Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Assessment Report (ACHAR).
"Given that access to the site has been denied an assessment of the sites' natural heritage values cannot be undertaken," a report to the council's Environmental and Planning Committee stated.
"No reply has been received but it is assumed that access to the house will also be denied."
A Planning Proposal to amend the Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021 to list 'Glenlee' as a local heritage item was submitted to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment on 16 August, 2022 for gazettal. The amendment was expected to come into effect by the end of September.
In August the council resolved to urgently seeks funding commitments for the acquisition of "Glenlee" from: James Griffin, NSW Minister for Environment and Heritage; Anthony Roberts, Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes; Tanya Plibersek, Federal Minister for the Environment and Water; and Linda Burney,, Minister for Indigenous Australians.
So far, the council has received one response. The Department of Planning and Environment wrote to the council on August 31on behalf of the Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes, stating there is no funding available to acquire Glenlee under any of the Department's current programs.
But the Department suggested that the council may want to consider contacting the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service as they may wish to purchase the land to extend the National Park.
Speaking at the September 26 council meeting, Councillor Peter Mahoney asked that the council write to the Minister for Environment and Heritage, James Griffin requesting that he consider an extension of the interim heritage order for a further 12 months.
A Development Application for the property at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno calls for the demolition of the existing cottage and associated outbuildings, and a Torrens Title subdivision of the lot into 31 lots.
An Interim Heritage Order was gazetted in January to apply for a period of 12 months and provides time for further investigation of the State and local significance of the Glenlee property.
