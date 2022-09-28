Bartier Perry Lawyers launches leadership Scholarship Program for women

As it has done since since 2015, Bartier Perry Lawyers has offers female students at Western Sydney University the Bartier Perry WSU Scholarship for Women. Picture supplied

Demonstrating its commitment to diversity, since 2015 Bartier Perry Lawyers has offered female students at Western Sydney University the Bartier Perry WSU Scholarship for Women.

To be eligible for the scholarship there are a number of criteria which must be fulfilled. Applicants must satisfy the following:

studying a Bachelor of Business or Commerce with a Bachelor of Laws

female

able to demonstrate leadership qualities and a commitment to a career in law

an Australian citizen

Applications are reviewed in detail, shortlisted and the winner is selected by representatives from Western Sydney University and Bartier Perry's People & Culture team. Selecting a winner is always a difficult process with so many outstanding students applying.

Scholarship recipients are provided with financial support, mentoring and other opportunities within the firm. Lucinda Borg, the inaugural scholarship recipient in 2015 is now a lawyer in the firm's Corporate & Commercial team. Maja Podinic who received the scholarship in 2017 is also a lawyer in the firm's Environment & Planning team.

To learn more about the scholarship and its many positive impact on students, see the firm's informative video.

Building on the program and acknowledging the underrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples in the legal profession, for the first time this year Bartier Perry has collaborated with Western Sydney University to create the Bartier Perry Indigenous Leadership Scholarship.

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must:

identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander

be a new or continuing WSU student

be studying an undergraduate degree in the School of Business or the School of Law

Commenting on the impact of this scholarship, Professor Michelle Trudgett, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous Leadership) of Western Sydney University said:

"Indigenous scholarships are life-changing, and we warmly thank Bartier Perry for the leadership you are showing in the legal profession through the Bartier Perry Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Scholarship at Western.

"With the support of donors like yourselves, scholarships allow students with the most potential access to quality tertiary education, regardless of their circumstances. They also encourage the most talented students to make Western Sydney University their university of choice," she said.

"The rewards of a scholarship go far beyond a student's time at university. As graduates embark on their professional career, they will contribute to the advancement of our society and industries, now and in the future."

Bartier Perry's Head of People & Culture Strategy Nadine Cooper says:

"We are proud to provide students not only with the financial assistance these scholarships provide, but with valuable mentoring and work experience opportunities.



"In today's competitive graduate employment environment, having exposure to real legal work and an established network of supporters can make a very real difference.

"Once our scholarship recipients graduate, we maintain our connection with them and continue to follow their progress, assisting them where we can. The support we want to provide extends beyond the term of the award and we have kept in touch with every one of our past recipients.

"At Bartier Perry we take our responsibility to nurture the next generation of lawyers seriously - knowing that our assistance provides financial relief and practical support is highly rewarding and aligns with our values of Collaboration, Performance, Diversity & Inclusion, Down to Earth, Quality and Trust."

Supporting students through scholarships forms part of Bartier Perry's wider Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) commitments and is a strategic initiative which recognises that organisations should take seriously their social responsibility.



In FY22 Bartier Perry implemented a comprehensive ESG program including developing a framework covering environmental impacts, community support, people & wellbeing as well as risk and governance.

Previous scholarship recipient and lawyer in the firm Lucinda Borg had the following comments in relation to the positive impact of the scholarship on her career:

"The financial support Bartier Perry's scholarship provided meant that I could concentrate more on my studies and worry less about paid work at a time when my study schedule was really busy.



"Just as valuable as the financial support was the support I received from the firm's People & Culture team and from the lawyers I met through the work experience they provided me with. I felt at home straight away and any nerves I had about not having worked in a law firm before quickly disappeared.



"The values here are so much more than words - every one of Bartier Perry's values are lived by those who work here, every day.