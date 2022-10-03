Caringbah electrician Gavin Coleman has shined bright at the recent Kneeboard Surfing World Titles held in Portugal.
Colman, a well-known Australian kneeboard surfer won the Veterans Division (aged 50 to 54) in the September Kneeboard Surfing World Championships.
Coleman won the Grand Masters (45-50) in 2017.
In the final and competing against an international field, consisting of surfers from France, South Africa and Spain, Gavin smashed the competition, winning by a convincing margin of 4.65 points.
Kneeboard Surfing is an amateur sport and the World Titles are generally held in a different country every two years.
Gavin has been a long-time World-Class kneeboard surfer, having won the Opens Division in both 2007 and 2009 and he has also been recognized by Surfing Sutherland Shire and Sutherland Council with his own plaque in the Cronulla Surfing Walk of Fame along the North Cronulla Beach esplanade.
Coleman's list of achievements is testament to his continuous world class surfing ability, placing third in the 2015 and 2020 World Titles Open division and second in the 2018 World Titles Open Championship.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.