Following a two-year hiatus, Hazelhurst Arts Centre's popular annual 'Made by Hand Art and Design Market' is set to return on Sunday, October 9.
Featuring a curated line up of established and emerging creatives, the market showcases artisan items handcrafted by artists, designers and makers from St George and Sutherland Shire and beyond.
Guests will have the opportunity to browse a range of ceramics, jewellery, fashion, textiles, candles, homewares, paintings, photography, stationary and more, all lovingly made by hand, with a variety of works available ensuring there will be something on offer to suit all tastes.
This year's event features more than 50 stallholders including jewellery by The Queen of Quartz, Milk Thieves, Oria Studio, ceramics by Helen Ashley Designs, Baked Earth Pottery and Lulu Ceramics, artworks by Salt Water by j., Liza Murphy and Daniel Lawrie Art, fashion and textiles by Dylan Alexander, Indigo Rabbit Creative and Kimono Yamamoto, and food and coffee by Brooklyn Boy Bagels, On Ya Gnocchi and Whimsy & Co.
Sutherland Mayor, Carmelo Pesce, says the event is a great opportunity to support small businesses getting back on their feet after a tough couple of years.
"Hazelhurst's Made by Hand Markets are a fantastic day out. Enjoy good music and great food, and help our small businesses thrive," he said.
Hazelhurst Arts Centre Director Belinda Hanrahan says Hazelhurst is committed to supporting local artists.
"Hazelhurst has close relationships with many southern Sydney artists, designers, and makers," she said. "Made by Hand Markets are such a wonderful event, and we are pleased to be able to provide this opportunity for the community to meet and support our local creatives."
Visitors can also enjoy live music by 'The Shy Guys', who will be performing classic hits in the gardens, and there will be demonstrations and art with Eckersley's Art & Craft, and free guided tours of the current exhibition, Quintet, a series of five solo exhibitions by artists Lee Bethel, Matt Bromhead, Christine Druitt Preston, Nicole Kelly and Kerry Toomey.
It is on from 10am - 3pm.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.