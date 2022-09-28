St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Father Michael Kasiita celebrates with Cronulla congregation after ordination in Uganda

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 28 2022 - 9:10am, first published 9:00am
Father Michael Kasiita in St Aloysius Church at Cronulla. Picture by Chris Lane

More than 300 parishioners and special guests attended a Mass at St Aloysius Catholic Church, Cronulla to celebrate the ordination of a priest known for his "big Ugandan smile", humility and use of Aussie slang.

