More than 300 parishioners and special guests attended a Mass at St Aloysius Catholic Church, Cronulla to celebrate the ordination of a priest known for his "big Ugandan smile", humility and use of Aussie slang.
Father Michael Kasiita, 28, has worked in the parish for the last 15 months while completing studies at the Good Shepherd Seminary at Homebush.
He was ordained in Uganda on August 30 and returned to Cronulla for a Mass of thanksgiving on Saturday evening.
The Ugandan High Commissioner and Trade Commissioner, Cronulla MP Mark Speakman, deputy Sutherland Shire mayor Carol Provan, Cr Jack Boyd and five fellow priests were among those who attended.
Parishioner Marie Ficarra said at the service Father Kasiita had "touched so many hearts" in the parish and throughout the shire in such a short time, and particularly the youth in local schools.
Ms Ficarra said Father Kasiita was known for "your humble manner, your genuineness, your sincere interest in everyone you meet".
"You greet all with your big Ugandan style," she said.
Ms Ficarra said parishioners marvelled at how quickly he had developed Aussie slang, such as "g'day", "no worries", "she'll be right mate", "good on ya", "how ya goin?" and "fair dinkum".
"You quickly mastered Aussie classics like arvo, barbie, bangers, brolly, bloke, brekkie, cossie, sanger, footy, hard yakka...the list goes on and on," she said.
"Imagine when he returned to Uganda and tried to explain what life was like in Australia. They're still scratching their heads."
The youngest child in a big family, Father Kasiita entered the seminary in Uganda at the age of 12.
He played soccer at an elite level and taught school during his senior studies.
Father Kasiita received a scholarship to complete his studies in Sydney and then work indefinitely in parishes due to he shortage of "home grown" priests.
He will return to Uganda for a year before his first appointment in Sydney.
