New date for postponed Lugarno Spring Festival

A provisional date has been set for the postponed Lugarno Lions Spring Festival - 26 March, 2023.
Lugarno Lions Club announced that the 2022 Spring Festival, which was due to be held Sunday, 18 September, was unable to go ahead due to the condition of Peakhurst Park following the recent heavy rain.
"Lugarno Lions recognise the importance of our community sporting fields and does not wish to be the cause of potential damage to the fields," said Kevin Reid, chairman of the 2022 Spring Festival, Lions Club of Lugarno Inc.
"Rather than cancel the event, Lugarno Lions is planning to postpone it until early 2023."
Planning of such an event must coincide with the change of sporting seasons with the next expected break to be around the end of March 2023.
At its 26 September meeting,Georges River Council approved sponsorship of the event to the total of $20,000 - $15,151 financial and $4,848 in-kind value.
The event is the largest carnival in the southern side of Sydney outside of the Royal Easter Show, attracting an estimated 45,000 to 60,000 people a year and includes 200 market stalls, 20 food stalls, three entertainment stages, 300 classic cars, carnival rides, a medieval village, bubble soccer and dog agility demonstrations.
Online applications for stallholders are expected to open in November.
Further details will be available on the Lugarno Lions website www.lugarnolions.org.au as planning proceeds.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
