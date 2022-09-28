St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New date for postponed Lugarno Spring Festival

By Jim Gainsford
September 28 2022 - 10:00pm
The Lugarno Lions Spring Festvial is the largest carnival in the southern side of Sydney outside of the Royal Easter Show, attracting an estimated 45,000 to 60,000 people a year. Pictured is the 2019 event.

A provisional date has been set for the postponed Lugarno Lions Spring Festival - 26 March, 2023.

