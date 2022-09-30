Action needed on abandoned shopping trolleys, council told

Action on abandoned shopping trolleys needs to be speeded up, Georges River Council was told this week.
Resident Brian Russell said council could have the power to regulate abandoned shopping trolleys, boats and trailers and a myriad of other unattended items.
The NSW Government introduced the Public Spaces (Unattended Property) Act 2021 in November 2021 but the Act has not as yet replaced the Impounding Act 1993 as the Regulations to support the Act have not been completed.
"Council would have us believe that it is waiting for a new, updated version of this legislation," Mr Russell said, speaking at the September 26 council meeting.
"We are all still waiting for someone else to do something else when in fact Georges River Council could have adopted and could still have a plan of action,f" he said.
"Similarly, for boats and trailers, enabling legislation was passed in 2015 and still no action from Georges River Council.
"Abandoned shopping trolleys, as well as boats and trailers, are left unattended anywhere and everywhere and in the most inconsiderate and inconvenient places without regard for others and then remain there for an extended period of time.
"The NSW Government has legislation to ensure that LGAs have the power to force removal or else impound the abandoned shopping trolleys, as well as boats and trailers.
"Since 2016, 12 other LGAs have opted in in order to avail themselves of the power of this NSW legislation.
"Surprisingly, Georges River Council has not opted in. Those who complain to council are told upfront there is nothing that Georges RIver Council can do.
"Where does the fault belong? Clearly with those who abandon the shopping trolleys. But isn't Georges RIver Council compliant in allowing this situation to continue?
"And tonight it could move to avail itself of the powers to act under the NSW legislation.
"We are tired of hearing that there is nothing the council can do about abandoned shopping trolleys," he said.
Councillor Peter Mahoney moved a Notice of Motion at the meeting calling on the council to write to Wendy Tuckerman, Minister for Local Government to request that the legislation relating to abandoned shopping trolleys be expedited.
"At the Riverkeeper meeting last month, representatives of the member local councils reported that there is still a major frustration with items continuing to be dumped in rivers, creeks and parks," Cr Mahoney said.
"If we can accelerate the new laws it will be a win-win for the environment, both locally and across NSW."
Cr Mahoney asked whether councillors could get some definiatev advice on whether council can impound abandoned trolleys.
In June 2020 the council resolved that its proposed abandoned shopping trolley impounding program not proceed until the current review of the Impounding Act 1993 has been completed and a funding source identified.
The council also agreed to write to Federal and State Members of Parliament within the Georges River Local Government Area seeking their financial assistance to undertake an abandoned shopping trolley impounding program.
Responses have not been received from all of the relevant members of Parliament. Of the responses received none offered financial assistance to assist in the implementation of the program.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
