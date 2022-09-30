Dozens of obtrusive steel poles have been erected along the beachfront between North Cronulla and Wanda to support new three-hour limit parking signs.
"It's an absolute eyesore," said one surfer.
"When you look out to sea, all you see are signs. Beautiful!"
A couple, who often enjoy a coffee while parked in Prince Street overlooking the ocean, were ropable.
They said they "love the beautiful view, but the council is trying to ruin it".
Sutherland Shire Council, at its meeting this week, confirmed the trial of three-hour limited parking on the beach side of Prince Street and Mitchell Road between October and April 2023.
Council staff worked quickly to have the signs in place before the long weekend.
About 50 poles were installed on Wednesday this week and the signs attached on Thursday.
Documentation prepared by council staff for consideration by the traffic advisory committee and councillors did not mention the need for so many poles.
The three-hour time limit applies between 8am and 6pm on weekends and public holidays to 253 spaces. Previously, parking was unrestricted.
Unlimited parking has been maintained for 1033 spaces on the western side of the two roads, as well as in car parks next to North Cronulla surf club and at the top of Prince Street.
Parking - both timed and untimed - continues to be free.
A review of the trial, including feedback received, will be tabled at a Sutherland Traffic and Traffic Safety Committee meeting at the end of the trial period.
North Cronulla, Elouera and Wanda Surf Life Saving Clubs supported the proposal, which allows enough time for Nippers.
Each club is being provided with four dedicated parking spaces for their volunteer patrols.
A council staff report said a shortage of available parking and low parking turnover had been identified as a significant contributing factor for traffic congestion in the Cronulla beachfront area.
"This is supported by previous investigations, which identified that on a busy Sunday in summer beachfront parking experiences a 100 per cent occupancy rate throughout the day and large numbers of motor vehicles circulate in the area," the report said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
