St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

'Absolute eyesore': Dozens of poles erected along Cronulla beachfront for timed parking trial

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 30 2022 - 1:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New three-hour limit parking sign at North Cronulla. Picture by John Veage

Dozens of obtrusive steel poles have been erected along the beachfront between North Cronulla and Wanda to support new three-hour limit parking signs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.