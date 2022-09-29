St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

The sound of the Sutherland Shire hits three decades on air

John Veage
September 29 2022 - 3:00am
Sutherland Shire radio station 2SSR is a not for profit organisation run by volunteers and its thanks to the efforts of their members, management teams, presenters and staff that continue to build on their many achievements.Picture John Veage

Sutherland Shire radio station 2SSR has celebrated its 30th year of being live on air, firstly broadcasting and now also live streaming, and it prides itself on being called 'The sound of the Shire'.

