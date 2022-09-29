Sutherland Shire radio station 2SSR has celebrated its 30th year of being live on air, firstly broadcasting and now also live streaming, and it prides itself on being called 'The sound of the Shire'.
Gloria Gervasoni, General Manager, Sutherland Shire Community Radio Association said it was on September 26 that 2SSR 99.7FM celebrated its three momentous decades of broadcasting within the Shire.
"From the humble beginnings of our dedicated founding members, 2SSR has evolved into a modern radio station that continues to provide the Sutherland Shire community with local information, a variety of musical genres from the past to present, interviews, cultural programs and news and sport." she said
Good technology is crucial to the success of the local radio station and without it they don't go to air.
This technology has come a long way from the reel to reel tape, turntables and cassettes of the 1990s and now over the past seven years Technical Manager Lawrence Diamond, has transformed the station's technology platform to ensure high quality on-air sound.
2SSR continues in its charter to train radio presenters and their training program and the 2SSR Constitution document has been used by the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia as a model for other Australian community radio station's training programs.
"We are proud that some of our current and past presenters have found careers in the commercial media industry.
"Conversely some current and former commercial media presenters have now found a home at 2SSR." Gloria said
"We have many long standing presenters who remain with us today including Paul Routledge and Scott Farrugia.
"Scott Docherty presented his program on our first day of broadcasting and is still presenting at 2SSR today."
Scott presents 'Saturday Arvo Madness' which features new music and new releases every week, he searches for the coolest new music, from both established artists and new artists from all over the world, plus the best home grown material.
2SSR is a not for profit organisation run by volunteers and its thanks to the efforts of their members, management teams, presenters and staff that continue to build on their many achievements.
The support of local sponsors over the years has also enabled them to continue providing quality programs to listeners.
"A special thanks to our founding members who, in 1984, began planning for the Shire's first radio station.
"Their vision, determination and dedication to bringing community radio to the Shire was rewarded with a permanent licence in 1992." Gloria said
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
