New Georges River Councillor takes oath of office

A new councillor has taken the Oath of Office and joined Georges River Council in the position vacated by former Councillor Warren Tegg on his resignation.
Councillor Ashvini Ambihaipahar joined the council at an Extraordinary Council Meeting on Monday, 26 September after being elected via a countback process undertaken by the Australian Electoral Commission.
Cr Ambihaipahar was was raised, attended school, and is a practising solicitor in the St George area.
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris said welcomed Cr Ambihaipahar and congratulated her on being elected to represent the Mortdale Ward.
"Her professionalism, years of study and local knowledge will be a wonderful asset to Council and residents of Georges River," Cr Katris said.
"It is wonderful that now seven of the 15 Councillors are women, which makes for better representation of our community. She also strengthens the representation of our culturally diverse community on Council."
Also at the Extraordinary Meeting, Councillor Kathryn Landsberry was re-elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor and will continue in the role until September 2023. The Deputy Mayor is elected by the councillors every year.
At the same Extraordinary Meeting, elections were made for the appointment of councillor representation of Georges River Council Standing Committees.
Councillor Symington retains the chairperson role of the Assets and Infrastructure Committee.
Councillor Liu retains the chairperson role of the Community and Culture Committee.
Councillor Landsberry retains the chairperson role of the Environment and Planning Committee, and Councillor Borg retains the chairperson role of the Finance and Governance Committee.
The recording of the meeting is available on Council's website;
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.