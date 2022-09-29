St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New Georges River Councillor takes oath of office

Updated September 29 2022 - 2:43am, first published 2:40am
Councillor Ashvini Ambihaipahar joined the council at an Extraordinary Council Meeting on Monday, 26 September after being elected via a countback process undertaken by the Australian Electoral Commission.

A new councillor has taken the Oath of Office and joined Georges River Council in the position vacated by former Councillor Warren Tegg on his resignation.

