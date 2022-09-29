Residents are angry an abandoned large truck has been allowed to remain in a dangerous location at an Engadine intersection for more than three months.
Appeals to Sutherland Shire Council to remove the truck, which is unregistered and without number plates, have proved unsuccessful.
The council says the vehicle is subject to a police investigation, but police say this is not the case and the vehicle is the subject of a civil dispute.
Residents highlighted the situation by placing a poster with photos on local notice boards. The poster stated:
"For SALE (nil $ ono).
"Big rusted truck -- previous owner unknown. Located at corner Karamarra and Jerrara Roads, Engadine.
"Local residents want it gone so they can park their cars!
"Available for interested buyers and immediate pick up. Council have been aware of it for 3 months so obviously don't want it."
A resident told the Leader the truck was "not just an eyesore but an accident waiting to happen".
"Our streets aren't dumping grounds for cowboys," he said.
"I want to see it gone before one of the many P-platers around here gets hurt on this blind corner".
"My wife contacted the council last week and they apologised, saying, it was 'under police investigation' and they (the council ) was unable to get it moved as they 'would be tampering with evidence'."
A council spokesman said the council was "aware of concerns from local residents about a truck which has been left stationary at an Engadine intersection for some months".
"As this vehicle is subject to an ongoing police investigation, council is not able to remove this vehicle and will not be commenting further at this time," he said.
The commander of Sutherland Shire Police Area Command, Superintendent Craig Middleton said he understood the truck was the subject of a civil dispute, and was not subject to any police investigation.
"Either way, it has been unregistered for three months so police will be advising council it can be removed," he said.
