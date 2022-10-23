The 2022 Football NSW Silver Medal Dinner took centre stage at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney late last month.
Players, coaches, officials attended what was a fantastic evening acknowledging the achievements from the League One, Two and Three Men's and League One Women's competitions.
The Golden Boot Winner of the League One Women's U20's competition was- Kyla Vanderlaan from St George FC.
In the League One Men's Goalkeeper of the year - the award was split by custodians Jack Gibson from the Western Sydney Wanderers and Mackenzie Syron from St George City.
Referee of the Year was Chloe Gray and Sam Kelly.
It was a big season for both males and females as they got together on a monumental evening where over 580 guests attended with the night proudly presented by Daniel Garb.
It was all smiles considering this event was put on hold for two years due to COVID affected seasons in 2020 and 2021.
