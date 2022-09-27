Sunday Road Brewing pays homage to TV Show with can design for awards

The craft beer industry has certainly made its mark when it comes to creativity, innovation and wackiness, and not just within the drinks themselves, but their packaging as well.
The first thing that catches a beer loves eye are those brilliant designs and artwork.
The Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) wants to honour the efforts of breweries and artists with its third annual GABS Can Design Awards.
In 2022, there are nearly 150 Australian breweries that have entered the awards that celebrate the hard work and creativity that goes on behind the scenes at breweries.
Among the entered can designs are Sunday Road Brewing in Kirrawee, with their limited release Cronullafornication Oat Cream IPA.
Designed by Kogarah based grphic designer and illustrator, Beau Penton, the can's design pays tribute to the TV show, Californication.
A close resemblance to the shows artwork, with bright colours and a Cronulla twist, featuring a shout out to the breweries barman, who is driving the car and a bit of a local legend.
Sunday Road Brewing owner, Brad Walker, said he had the name Cronullafornication in the back of his mind for a few years.
"We just saw it as an opportunity for it to come out and thought that Cronullafornication was a bit of a laugh," he said.
"So, we brought it together, just thinking that it had matched perfectly with an Oat Cream IPA.
"Signify a bit where we think the areas that we're at in terms of the craft beer scene, as its emerging and it's growing strongly.
"There's lots of people out there that appreciate these kind IPAs, and we just thought we would go all out with our design and pair with an artist that we were keen to work with."
Mr Walker called Cronullafornication "a beer for the locals".
"On the back of the can it very much reads to what it's like to live or have grown up in the Shire and the quintessential Shire experiences," he said.
"And it's not just Cronulla on the back, we do shout out to Menai, Bundeena, Kirrawee and Loftus, all of that. So, it's for the whole area.
"The colouring of the beer works well with the canvas iron as well. It was a really considered effort on this one."
Mr Walker said the design on craft beer cans is an important part of the process in the industry.
"It's such a creative process for us," he said. "We put a fair bit of work into it and I think you can see that all the way through a lot of breweries
"When you go to a craft beer bottle shop and look at the fridge, there's some pretty cool art there, but I think it's always beer first for us. You can't put a bad beer into a great can, that just doesn't work, I think it's all going to work together.
But I do think it's important for the industry. It's a creative outlet. We like working with local artists, if we can, and with other cans, we use photography and things from our local area. it gets our juices flowing and we get quite excited."
In what has been touted as Australia's biggest virtual can art gallery, the 2022 GABS Can Design Awards are open for voting now at gabsfestival.com/2022-cda-aus-entries.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.