One Drop Brewing Co go loud with a jaw dropping can design for awards

The craft beer industry has certainly made its mark when it comes to creativity, innovation and wackiness, and not just within the drinks themselves, but their packaging as well.
The first thing that catches a beer loves eye are those brilliant designs and artwork.
The Great Australasian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) wants to honour the efforts of breweries and artists with its third annual GABS Can Design Awards.
In 2022, there are nearly 150 Australian breweries that have entered the awards that celebrate the hard work and creativity that goes on behind the scenes at breweries.
Among the entered can designs are One Drop Brewing Co in Botany, with their limited release Jaw Dropper pastry sour smoothie.
Designed by Blair Sayer, the can and beer celebrate the breweries third birthday.
Much like its name, it is a jaw dropping can design for a beer that features perhaps the most exotic fruit One Drop has worked with, Jabuticaba, sourced from deep within the jungles of Brazil.
Making it appropriate that front and centre on the can is the Lactose Sloth.
The brewery wanted a fun, explosive, vibrant design to celebrate three crazy years and one crazy beer.
One Drop Brewing Co's head of marketing, Melissa Loe, said they wanted to create a design that their community would love.
"But also something about what was the huge beer that's inside," she said.
"And that's the lactose sloth. We've got an image him on the front of the can there, who has come to sprinkle the goods on our beer.
"So, we had a lot of fun with that."
Ms Loe said they enjoyed working with designer Blair Sayer, who has done many different designs for them in the past.
"We always have fun and we always love working with him.
"It was a really nice reflection on the brand. He illustrated all three of those birthday beers and in particular the Jaw Dropper beer.
"He is always a breeze to work with and always loves to have a good time and loves the brand as well. So it makes it easy."
Ms Leo believes the designs on craft beer packaging are hugely important,
"It's almost a currency within the craft beer industry now, that the packaging is just one component of creating a great beer.
"Having different and ever changing designs is is all part of it.
"It's almost as if the packaging needs to stack up to the beer that's inside."
In what has been touted as Australia's biggest virtual can art gallery, the 2022 GABS Can Design Awards are open for voting now at gabsfestival.com/2022-cda-aus-entries.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
