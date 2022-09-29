Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands to be closed to traffic for six weekends in summer

People power will reclaim Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands from car hoons this summer.
The State Government has supported requests by Bayside Council for weekend closures of Bay Street between Moate Avenue and The Grand Parade.
Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry announced in a Mayoral Minute at last night's (September 28) council meeting there would be a trial closure of Bay Street for six weekends over summer.
It is believed that the trial closure will be for the last two weekends in December and four weekends in January.
"This has been an extensive campaign by Council and the State Member for Rockdale, Mr Steve Kamper MP for many years. I'd like to acknowledge the ongoing efforts of staff and the community," Councillor Curry said.
"Transport for NSW has agreed to support a trial of up to six weekend Bay Street closures over the 22-23 summer period. "
This follows the success of the Streets Alive at Brighton-Le-Sands festival held on 14 and 15 May.
"This was an outstanding success, one that has helped to galvanise our community into calling for more regular and frequent closures of Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands," Cr Curry said.
"The festival was a tangible demonstration that the street closure is a workable proposition and that the re-routing of traffic is possible. It is also the most effective remedy to the ongoing hooning problem in Bay Street.
"The closure of Bay Street will not only assist with the weekend hooning and anti-social behaviour issues, but it will allow our local businesses to expand their trading footprint and to create a wonderful entertainment and dining experience.
"There is still a lot to do before the trial can proceed but we now we have a project to work towards.
"This is a trial and we will take the opportunity to get feedback and look at the opportunity to progress forward with this. It's a very good outcome after years of campaigning."
Cr Bill Saravinovski congratulated Cr Curry and Mr Kamper on the outcome.
Cr Greta Werner also acknowledged the hard work of Cr Heidi Lee Douglas.
"The first petition about closing Bay Street was presented to council in 2020," she said.
"This shows how a community group can make such and positive difference to our local community, so thank you to the Peaceful Bayside Action Group," she said.
