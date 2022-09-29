Kogarah Bay Progress Association joins Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Program

The Kogarah Bay Progress Association was formed in 1921 in order to represent residents in Kogarah Bay and the surrounding areas, working to promote the best interests of our community and present local issues to Council and other relevant bodies in an effort to maintain and enhance the wellbeing of the area and that of the community members. Since the amalgamation of Kogarah and Hurstville Councils, the KBPA now represents residents and organisations from across the Georges River Local Government Area.