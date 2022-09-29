Kogarah Bay Progress Association joins Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tree Planting Program

The Kogarah Bay Progress Association has secured Federal funding under the Planting Trees for the Queen's Jubilee grant program.
This will allow the association to join many other community groups in planting events across Australia in commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Kogarah Bay Progress Association was successful in securing funding in all three federal electorates that encompass the Georges River Council Local Government Area.
To commemorate the 70-year reign of the Queen, planting will be carried out in Carss Bush Park in the electorate of Cook; in Terry Street Reserve at Blakehurst in the electorate of Banks; and in Vanessa Street Reserve in Beverly Hills in the electorate of Barton.
"The Queen's reign spanned 70 years, leaving a significant legacy across the Commonwealth that will continue into the future," said Jeff Powys, president of the Kogarah Bay Progress Association.
"Planting trees is a simple gesture, but one that can also have a lasting legacy, in honouring Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years of service."
Later this year each Federal Member will be invited to turn the first sod in the planting process in their respective electorate to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee year of Queen Elizabeth II.
In 2023, as part of the Tree Planting Program, a formal ceremony will be held at each venue to officially unveil a plaque to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II in acknowledgement of her outstanding commitment to service and duty.
The Kogarah Bay Progress Association is very proud to have received the Grants to celebrate this auspicious occasion, Mr Powys said.
Enquiries regarding the tree planting program should be directed to Bob Jones on 0419 580 841.
The Kogarah Bay Progress Association was formed in 1921 in order to represent residents in Kogarah Bay and the surrounding areas, working to promote the best interests of our community and present local issues to Council and other relevant bodies in an effort to maintain and enhance the wellbeing of the area and that of the community members. Since the amalgamation of Kogarah and Hurstville Councils, the KBPA now represents residents and organisations from across the Georges River Local Government Area.
Visit their website to read more about the Association: kogarahbayprogress.org.au
