Club Rivers raises a Cup of Kindness

Club Rivers is defending its title of having Australia's Kindest Cafe.
This long weekend the club is hosting the second annual Cup Of Kindness charity event.
The four-day fundraiser sees participating cafes donate 50c for every coffee or hot drink sold to support the charity Youth Off The Streets which provides essential services for at-risk young Australians, from safe housing and counselling to education and training pathways, life skills programs, youth justice support and community outreach, among other services.
Every café that participates goes into the running to be named Australia's Kindest Café.
The inaugural Cup of Kindness event in 2020 saw Club Rivers win the title.
The 2022 event will be launched with a morning tea at the club's Little Spoon Cafe tomorrow starting at 10am.
The Club's community engagement coordinator Jenny Holt said people can participate in the morning tea at a cost of $5 with all proceeds going to Youth Off The Streets.
"And over the weekend 50 cents from every cup of coffee purchased will go the Youth Off The Streets," Jenny said.
"In 2020 we raised $300 selling over 500 coffees which was extremely tough as we had just come out of lockdown in July and we were trying to get the community back and engage in the support of a very worthy cause.
"We are trying to beat that figure this year.
"In total $11,000 was raised in the inaugural event with 37 clubs and cafes participating.
"We won the title of Australia's Kindest Cafe for engaging with the community and promoting the Cup of Kindness event.
"It would be great if we could win the title again with the support of the Riverwood community."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
