Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Combining size, elegance and charm, this beauty on 674sqm offers utmost privacy.
"Federation charm and large level yard featuring in-ground pool are the property's best features," real estate agent Sarah Foetschl of McGrath Sans Souci said.
Sitting on a spacious 674sqm, placed in a quiet location, the home is beautifully maintained while offering an opportunity to renovate.
Separate formal and casual living areas, formal dining with ornate ceilings while other home features include tessellated tiles and original stained glass windows.
A generous and versatile layout featuring five large bedrooms while the open style living and dining leads onto the covered entertaining area.
Ideal for relaxing on, the outdoor entertainment balcony overlooks the backyard.
The home is freshly painted with new timber floors in the dining room and hallway.
There is driveway parking as well as an undercover carport opening onto the backyard.
Ideal for family time are the manicured level lawns with a luxurious pool featuring a water feature.
"Located in a quiet tree-lined street and within walking distance to Dominey Reserve," Sarah said.
The home is also near to local shops, transport and cafes.
