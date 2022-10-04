A waterfront haven in Gymea Bay

Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
A magnificent waterfront family home with spectacular water views of North West Arm.
The accommodation features four bedrooms with three bedrooms on the upper level, master with ensuite and built-in robes.
The spacious modern kitchen adjoins an open plan informal dining and family living area and then flows into the formal lounge room with a centre fireplace and separate dining area that opens onto the large balcony capturing picturesque water views.
A fourth bedroom is located on the lower level as well as a bar and rumpus/entertaining area that is ideal as a self-contained retreat for in-laws, teenagers or guests.
The area flows out to the sparkling in-ground pool surrounded by well-established gardens and expansive water views, making it a private waterside entertaining area.
A large laundry with shower and toilet plus extra storage too and there's a double carport as well as a separate large workshop/storeroom or office.
Enjoy the boating and the fabulous lifestyle that this property has to offer.
Gymea Bay shopping village has retail shops, restaurants, coffee shops and more. A keenly sought location for young families to live and grow.
