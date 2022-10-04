Pure renovated luxury in Woolooware

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
AUCTION: October 5 at 5.30pm, 25 Kingsway, Cronulla (guide $2.5 million)
AGENCY: Highland Property, 9542 4240
AGENT: Brett Macadam, 0423 176 737
INSPECT: As advertised
This flawlessly renovated home blurs the line between modern luxury and comfortable everyday living. A dual-level design that extends out to an entertainer's deck with built-in barbeque, electric shutters and child-friendly backyard.
"The high-quality renovation, by renowned local builder Top Level Constructions, has been finished to such a high standard," estate agent Brett Macadam of Highland said. "The owner went the extra mile with his inclusion choices - both from a design point of view as well as functionally."
The designer kitchen. including an induction cooktop, island bench and mirrored splashback, leads into the open plan living and dining space.
Four double bedrooms all with built-in robes are on the top level, including a master suite with a walk-in robe and ensuite. Also on the top floor is a handy family room.
Another lounge room on the bottom floor plus ducted air-conditioning, downlights throughout and a double garage with internal access.
"I love the lots of hidden features - there's built-in smart audio, lighting, front door, garage door and irrigation to make the lucky buyer's life as easy as possible," Brett said.
"It's tucked away in a cul-de-sac and walking distance to Burraneer Bay Public School, Woolooware train station and Our Father café."
