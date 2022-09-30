St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Greyhound artwork to be auctioned

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 30 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mortdale artist Xie Piang-Deacon will auction a piece of art she created, to raise awareness of greyhound rescues. Picture supplied

Mortdale artist Xie Piang-Deacon has donated her large-scale portrait to Greyhound Rescue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.