Greyhound artwork to be auctioned

Mortdale artist Xie Piang-Deacon has donated her large-scale portrait to Greyhound Rescue.
Titled 'Shut Down', the artwork will be auctioned off online with all proceeds going towards the rescue and rehabilitation of greyhounds to help them find their forever homes.
The artwork was selected for the 2022 Art Express Exhibition, a showcase of outstanding artworks developed by young HSC artists from across NSW.
It was also on exhibition at the NSW Art Gallery and Margaret Olley Gallery, Tweed Heads in May 2022.
Bidding closes at 8pm on October 2.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
