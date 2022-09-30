Sydney Catholic Schools, in collaboration with Archbishop of Sydney, Anthony Fisher, celebrated the dedicated endeavours of graduating students for their work in serving their parishes and school communities this year.
In an awards ceremony, the 'Archbishop's Awards, 35 systemic schools and 15 congregational schools each had one student representing their school and community, highlighting the qualities they possess and how they were using it to enrich the lives of others around them.
The award recognises those young people who give witness to their Christian values and contribute actively to the faith life of the school and parish.
This year was the first time the awards were held in person since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
