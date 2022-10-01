Hello readers,
I remember reading a report in the Sydney Morning Herald nearly 30 years ago, detailing what the author claimed would be the music store of the future.
It suggested that the rack-lined shelves of compact discs would be replaced by a series of computer stations, where customers would access a mega database of songs. They would be able to search through and create their own custom playlists, which would be printed to disc by the store attendant via an instore "burner".
Madness, I thought to myself, as an avid music consumer and collector.
Fast forward a couple of years and welcome to the marketplace the mp3 player and iPod ... we'll leave Napster and other such "sharing" platforms for another time.
As has been the case with the vast majority of techno advents, the masses didn't take long to embrace the change. Buying a CD is now viewed by some as the archaic activity of a neanderthal.
As a mate of mine put it: "why bother when its on Spotify?"
Okay, I kind of understand.
So how do we get ourselves Spotify? We visit a homepage via our device of choice, follow a few sign up procedures - hand over a few deets about ourselves, including our choice of payment method - and away we go with access to a collection of music like none we could ever house ourselves.
That does sound a lot easier and more convenient than going to the shop, especially when they may not have the title you're looking for!
Of course this musical advent is but a fingernail of the many and varied techno icebergs we modern world Titanics have not only have smashed into, but willingly embraced as essential to our way of being.
The once feared cashless society has all but landed (I can't remember the last time I held a $5 note ... or any other for that matter; the majority of our purchases can be carried out without leaving our loungerooms; and we've convinced ourselves that time spent consuming social media is actual being sociable.
At this point I must stress, I am not anti-technology ... I'm not suggesting it is time we returned to the cave sharing our thoughts via stone tablets. What I am suggesting however, is perhaps its time to take stock of our techno reliance and wise up to a few realities.
Last week's Optus data breach should serve as a lesson to all of us ... no system is fail-safe and we're too quick to give too much of ourselves away in the said system.
What makes the theft truly scary is the scale and the fact that Optus is a company we'd expect to have a fail-safe system in place.
Something like this should serve as a wake-up call to folk about the realities and potential dangers of providing data in that online space.
How many of us don't think twice about handing over our mobile and email addresses in order to be part of a shop's "loyalty" program? How many of us use the same password for all of our various accounts? How many of us have up to date virus scanning software installed on our devices?
Call me paranoid, but I'll be thinking twice about my digital footprint from now on. That's all we can really do.
And yes, I might just reacquaint myself with a few $5 notes as I line up to buy my next CD.
Would love to hear your thoughts?
For all your latest news and views from the Shire and St George, be sure to jump on to theleader.com.au.
As always, thanks for supporting your local paper and have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
