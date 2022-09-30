St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Appeal to locate elderly man missing from Peakhurst

By Jim Gainsford
Trevor McMillan, aged 81, was last seen walking towards Forest Road, Peakhurst, around 8am today (Friday 30 September 2022).

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate an elderly man missing from Sydney's south.

