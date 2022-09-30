Appeal to locate elderly man missing from Peakhurst

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate an elderly man missing from Sydney's south.
Trevor McMillan, aged 81, was last seen walking towards Forest Road, Peakhurst, around 8am today (Friday 30 September 2022).
When Trevor did not return home, he was reported missing to St George Police Area Command, who immediately commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Trevor's welfare as he lives with dementia.
Trevor is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, with short grey hair, and he wears prescription glasses.
He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, light blue polo shirt, and dark blue tracksuit pants.
Anyone with information on Trevor's whereabouts is urged to contact St George police or Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
