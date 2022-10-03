St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Updated October 3 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:00am
Trevor McMillan, aged 81, was last seen walking towards Forest Road, Peakhurst, around 8am today (Friday 30 September 2022).

Police have found an 81-year-old man reported missing from Peakhurst last week.

