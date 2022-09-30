St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Australian Border Force's good turn for Bayside Men's Shed volunteers

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 30 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 11:00pm
The metal lathe, once used by the Australian Border Force in drug detection activities, will now be used by the volunteers at the Bayside Men's Shed. From left, Bayside Men's Shed committee member Steve Bull with Border Force Supervisors Darren Bull and Harish and with Men's Shed volunteers George and Kevin .Picture: John Veage

It was a welcome visit from officers of the Australian Border Force last week who presented a metal turning lathe to the volunteers of the Bayside Men's Shed at Kyeemagh.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Reporter

Local News

