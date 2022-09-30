Australian Border Force's good turn for Bayside Men's Shed volunteers

It was a welcome visit from officers of the Australian Border Force last week who presented a metal turning lathe to the volunteers of the Bayside Men's Shed at Kyeemagh.
The metal lathe had been used in covert Border Force work including concealment examinations of imported machineries in the search for prohibited goods.
But now surplus to requirements, the lathe will be used by the grateful Men's Shed volunteers to help them in their own community work at their premises in Bestic Street.
Bayside Men's Shed president, Fred Poole said the volunteers were very grateful to receive the donated lathe which will be put to good use.
"The Border Forces retired the lathe and looked for a Men's Shed to donate it too," Fred said.
"They found us on social media and contacted one of our members to see if we could use it.
"It's an upgraded model from what we had and we have some retired fitters and turners in our membership and they can use to for a number of projects.
"We can use it to repair our own tools and machinery and for other projects we do for the community."
Australian Border Force Field Operations Superintendent Ian Kelly said the lathe was brought into the Australian Border Force in 2016 as a piece of advanced equipment that would offer officers more options when examining covert items.
"Now due to the ABF's advanced facilities and detection methods the metal lathe is no longer of use," Superintendent Kelly said.
"We are happy to donate it to the Bayside Men's Shed where we are confident it will find more use and give back to the community the same way it did while in use at the ABF.
"Kevin Trevitt at Bayside Men's Shed has told us it will be used in the refurbishment of items donated to the Club and enhance the craft skills of its members," he said.
The Bayside Men's Shed volunteers are currently working on a project for a local pre-school making chairs and stools along with a chair-stacking trolley.
This is just one of many local community projects the volunteers have been working on.
Recently they were asked to build several large garden beds for the new Rockdale Community Garden in Subway Lane.
Bayside Men's Shed had about 50 volunteers but is always open to welcoming new members.
They meet at their Kyeemagh premises every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 3pm.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
