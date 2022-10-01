St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Naming unnamed Roads in Oatley and Riverwood

Georges River mayor Nick Katris thanked the community members who assisted in the identification of the unnamed roads in Oatley and Riverwood.

Georges River Council has unanimously approved names for two unnamed roads, in Oatley and Riverwood

