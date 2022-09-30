St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Natalie's iron will takes her to the World Championships

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated September 30 2022 - 6:23am, first published 5:54am
Georges River Councillor Natalie Mort has qualified for the elite World Championship Ironman event, to be held at Kona, Hawaii on 6 October. The event consists of a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2km run. Councillor Mort qualified after completing the course at Port Macquarie in May in a time of 13 hours, 32 minutes and 55 seconds.

