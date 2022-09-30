Natalie's iron will takes her to the World Championships

Georges River Councillor Natalie Mort has qualified for the elite World Championship Ironman event, to be held at Kona, Hawaii on 6 October. The event consists of a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2km run. Councillor Mort qualified after completing the course at Port Macquarie in May in a time of 13 hours, 32 minutes and 55 seconds.
Georges River mayor, Nick Katris congratulated Councillor Mort at this week's council meeting on qualifying and wished her luck in the World Championships.
"Councillor Mort was rewarded for her persistence, determination and motto of never giving up, when she qualified for Kona, later learning she completed the event with COVID," Councillor Katris said.
"Arriving in Australia from Ireland as an 18 year-old, Councillor Mort couldn't swim and had a near-drowning experience at Bondi Beach. It was only when Councillor Mort had children and took them for swimming lessons at Kogarah War Memorial Pool at Carss Park that she decided she needed to learn to swim too.
"Inspired by the many elite triathletes training at Carss Park Pool, Councillor Mort not only learnt to swim, but she also decided she would train for triathlons as well.
"In 1996, Councillor Mort completed her first full ironman. It would be another 22 years before she attempted her second ironman in 2017, after which she went on to complete in a further three ironman events, coming painstakingly close to qualifying for Kona but falling just one spot short each time. She qualified for the World Championships in her fifth ironman attempt at Port Macquarie earlier this year.
"Councillor Mort is to be admired for her work ethic, mental strength and determination in qualifying and preparing for the Ironman World Championships, training for hours and hours each day.
"Councillor Mort's achievement shows that you should never give up on your dream. She is an inspiration to our older residents to keep their body moving and proof that you are never too old to push your body to the extreme limits.
"Council wishes Councillor Mort the best of luck as she travels to Kona, Hawaii and competes in the Ironman World Championships on 6 October 2022. But as we know luck only happens after you have done the hard work."
Councillor Mort thanked the mayor for his good wishes.
"To qualify for the World Championships in Hawaii just means so much to me and has been the dream of my lifetime," she said.
"I hope I can be an inspiration to older and younger generations.
"You don't have to do an Ironman. You can just keep yourself healthy and fit and get out and enjoy life to the best of your ability. I've just taken mine to the extreme," she said.
Councillor Nancy Liu also congratulated Councillor Mort and wished her well at the World Championships.
"Her story is very inspiring to people who want to achieve thier personal best and goals and is of particiular value to the younger generation," Councillor Liu said.
"I see her every morning and some afternoons training at the Bexley Pool where my daughter trains with the St George Swim Club.
"Councillor Mort is an example of how to achive a good balance between family commitments, working for the community with the council and achieving your own goals. She is an inspiration to me personally and to all women."
The World Ironman Championships can be watched on an app called Ironman tracker.
Councillor Mort's race number is 193. The race day is 6 October.
Watch the 2022 Ironman World Championship Races - Triathlete at:
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.