There was a lot of love for the Red V in the room as the St George District Rugby League Football Club held the final celebration of their Centenary at Club Central Hurstville on Friday night.
It was the finale of 100 years of the Red V, hosted by Tim Gilbert and it including a recap of the Centenary Program, panel interviews with past players, rare game footage and the Team of the Century relived.
The common theme coming from all the great former players and supporters like former PM John Howard who were interviewed was that the spirit of the Red V is all about being a family.
Youth was important then and it's still important now, it's also a big part of the St George story.
A fantastic welcome to country by former player Jeff Hardy had the room captivated with him repeating his father's words about how it was a caucasian teacher that set him and his subsequent family up to live a great life, and there was also a lot of talk from the former greats about "being born in St George Hospital"
Current Captain Ben Hunt said he obviously wasn't a local junior but knew the history and has to live up to their heritage.
"Its extremely special and I've been told all about the great former players so I just have to do the best I can"
Rod Reddy said it was an honour to have played for St George and centre Graham Quinn who won two premierships in the 70's said "You have to pinch yourself,to play for St George is something special."
St George made their premiership debut on St George's Day, 1921. The club's colours were red and white - the same colours of the Rockdale Borough and St George rugby union, and the St George RL side that played in the NSWRL's third grade competition in 1910.
Colours stayed but designs changed in 1948, when it was reported ' St. George will wear a "new look" in this year's Rugby League competition. Saints players will wear white jerseys with a four-inch red V, roomy white shorts, and red and white hooped socks.
Coach Jim Duckworth said: "I aim to make St George the best-dressed team in football."
The predominantly white look with the thick Red V became their trademark.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.